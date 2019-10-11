Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Freixenet Copestick launches I Heart Spirits

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 October, 2019

Freixenet Copestick has launched an I Heart Spirits range marking the brand’s first launch outside wine.

Launching in time for Christmas, the initial I Heart Spirits range will comprise two gins - a 40% abv classic variant with subtle juniper and a 37.5% abv pink gin with strawberry, juniper and selected herbs (rrp: £16/17).

“We are thrilled to be entering a new category with a product that has real stand out. Simplistic, stylish and absolutely delicious,” said I Heart brand manager Dani McDonald.

I Heart has a “clear vision” to make wine and now spirits accessible and enjoyable for everyone, she added, saying research had shown 52% of consumers already buying into I Heart would consider buying the spirits.

“The spirits category has now become as complex and crowded as wine once was, we therefore believe this is the perfect moment to introduce I Heart Spirits. For all those consumers that simply want a straight talking, delicious, no nonsense gin and tonic we are the perfect solution. Accessible, attractive and affordable,” she said.

The duo will be available at Nisa stores from the 2 December while Sainsbury’s, which is set to launch with a full ‘Discovery Bay’ introducing I heart gin spritz cocktail, will be the first major retailer to sell the range.

“Keeping things simple we’ve opted for a 3,2,1 recipe - 3 parts Prosecco or sparkling rosé, 2 Parts gin or pink gin and 1 part lemonade or pink lemonade. Served with plenty of ice and either a slice of lemon or a couple of strawberries,” said McDonald.

Created in 2010 and launched in 2011, I Heart has grown to become the 10th largest wine brand in the UK off-trade (source: IRI MAT to 8 September 2019).

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95