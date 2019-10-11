Freixenet Copestick launches I Heart Spirits

By Lisa Riley

Freixenet Copestick has launched an I Heart Spirits range marking the brand’s first launch outside wine.

Launching in time for Christmas, the initial I Heart Spirits range will comprise two gins - a 40% abv classic variant with subtle juniper and a 37.5% abv pink gin with strawberry, juniper and selected herbs (rrp: £16/17).

“We are thrilled to be entering a new category with a product that has real stand out. Simplistic, stylish and absolutely delicious,” said I Heart brand manager Dani McDonald.

I Heart has a “clear vision” to make wine and now spirits accessible and enjoyable for everyone, she added, saying research had shown 52% of consumers already buying into I Heart would consider buying the spirits.

“The spirits category has now become as complex and crowded as wine once was, we therefore believe this is the perfect moment to introduce I Heart Spirits. For all those consumers that simply want a straight talking, delicious, no nonsense gin and tonic we are the perfect solution. Accessible, attractive and affordable,” she said.

The duo will be available at Nisa stores from the 2 December while Sainsbury’s, which is set to launch with a full ‘Discovery Bay’ introducing I heart gin spritz cocktail, will be the first major retailer to sell the range.

“Keeping things simple we’ve opted for a 3,2,1 recipe - 3 parts Prosecco or sparkling rosé, 2 Parts gin or pink gin and 1 part lemonade or pink lemonade. Served with plenty of ice and either a slice of lemon or a couple of strawberries,” said McDonald.

Created in 2010 and launched in 2011, I Heart has grown to become the 10th largest wine brand in the UK off-trade (source: IRI MAT to 8 September 2019).