Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Limited-edition bottle launched by Malfy Gin and Missoni

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  02 July, 2025

Malfy Gin and Missoni have unveiled the second launch of their collaboration – a limited-edition bottle of Malfy Originale Dry Gin designed by Missoni creative director Alberto Caliri.

The design is said to convey “the feeling of summer by fusing the fashion brand’s iconic zig zags with Malfy’s signature hues of the Amalfi coast” and the release will be marked by a digital campaign and full calendar of activations, from the launch in Forte dei Marmi to retail pop ups.

Murielle Dessenis, VP global marketing at Malfy Gin, said: “We’re thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Missoni to deliver a fresh campaign that celebrates the joyful spirit and effortless style behind both our brands.

“This time, we’re exploring new routes to market by placing the limited edition of Malfy Originale Dry Gin and our signature copa glass at the heart of upcoming experiences across high-end bars, beach resorts and fashion events around the world. Our design-driven collaboration is a powerful way of creating a visual narrative that goes beyond the liquid and turns our Malfy Originale into a collectible object that redefines luxury for a new generation.”

Missoni’s Caliri added: "Building on our partnership with Malfy, this collaboration translates Missoni’s iconic design approach into a journey in the Italian summer feeling. This edition is more than just a bottle – it's a celebration of everlasting moments, where the sun, great company and the colour palette of the sea converge to create an enjoyable experience.”

The bottle will be available at select high-end retailers in Italy, UK, Turkey and UAE from July and retails at £54/€54.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Study shows Gen Z no longer leading mode...

EPR fees announced as joint statement la...

Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of...

Bonhams announces charity collaboration...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Symington expands oenotourism reach with...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95