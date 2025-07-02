Limited-edition bottle launched by Malfy Gin and Missoni

By Jaq Bayles

Malfy Gin and Missoni have unveiled the second launch of their collaboration – a limited-edition bottle of Malfy Originale Dry Gin designed by Missoni creative director Alberto Caliri.

The design is said to convey “the feeling of summer by fusing the fashion brand’s iconic zig zags with Malfy’s signature hues of the Amalfi coast” and the release will be marked by a digital campaign and full calendar of activations, from the launch in Forte dei Marmi to retail pop ups.

Murielle Dessenis, VP global marketing at Malfy Gin, said: “We’re thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Missoni to deliver a fresh campaign that celebrates the joyful spirit and effortless style behind both our brands.

“This time, we’re exploring new routes to market by placing the limited edition of Malfy Originale Dry Gin and our signature copa glass at the heart of upcoming experiences across high-end bars, beach resorts and fashion events around the world. Our design-driven collaboration is a powerful way of creating a visual narrative that goes beyond the liquid and turns our Malfy Originale into a collectible object that redefines luxury for a new generation.”

Missoni’s Caliri added: "Building on our partnership with Malfy, this collaboration translates Missoni’s iconic design approach into a journey in the Italian summer feeling. This edition is more than just a bottle – it's a celebration of everlasting moments, where the sun, great company and the colour palette of the sea converge to create an enjoyable experience.”

The bottle will be available at select high-end retailers in Italy, UK, Turkey and UAE from July and retails at £54/€54.









