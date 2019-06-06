Subscriber login Close [x]
Martini and William Grant & Sons enter burgeoning low/no sector

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 June, 2019

Martini and William Grant & Sons have entered the burgeoning low/lo alcohol category.

Martini has launched an alcohol-free sparkling drink while William Grant & Sons has added an “ultra-low alcohol spirit” to its portfolio.

Crafted in the hillsides of Northern Italy using the “finest Italian grapes”, Martini 0.0% Dolce has a sweet, delicate fruity taste, with hints of apple and pear (rrp: £6).

The newcomer will be available from Morrisons from 10 June (rrp: £6) and will roll out to other retailers later.

With the low/no trend “reaching new heights”, the drink would cater to those looking into moderating their alcohol consumption – without compromising on taste, said brand owner Bacardi.

“All our efforts have been focused into the taste of the product, as many people love the refreshing flavours that our sparkling wine portfolio bring to the table. All the skills of Martini winemakers were harnessed to produce the very best grapes from Northern Italy’s premium wine growing regions to produce Martini 0.0% Dolce,” said Marco Mazzini, global director of Martini Sparkling Wines at Bacardi.

William Grant & Sons’ new Atopia spirit, available from Sainsbury’s and Ocado from this week, is bottled at 0.5% abv and is available in two flavours: Spiced Citrus and Wild Blossom (rrp: £25).

The flavour is achieved through natural distillation and botanical extraction, which builds layers of taste complexity, according to the business. It is also suited to mixing.

The aim was to create “an accessible yet special flavour profile to elevate the moderated drinking experience”, said William Grant’s master distiller Lesley Gracie.

“Atopia is a special liquid that uses our distilling and blending expertise to create a new generation of spirits. We’ve used our distilling heritage and expertise to ensure no compromise on flavour is experienced when drinking the ultra-low alcohol spirit. The flavour is full, from first taste to finish.”

Most read articles

