New Golden Vines scholarship aims for wider BAME representation

By James Lawrence

The Gérard Basset Foundation, in collaboration with Wine Owners, Lay & Wheeler and IG Wines, has unveiled a new Golden Vines Scholarship for members of the BAME/BIPOC community who wish to break into the wine trade.

According to the foundation, “The Wine Owners Golden Vines Off-Trade Startup Scholarship will support the learning and business management platform operating costs of an entrepreneur with a dream – and a plan – to start a wine merchant, retailer, wine importer or distributor. Alternatively, the judges will consider an entrepreneur who has recently started trading (up to 12 months before the launch of the Scholarship).”

The scholarship will comprise a three-month paid internship with Lay & Wheeler, during which time the recipient will be exposed to all aspects of the business, from warehousing and logistics through to sales and marketing. The scholar will also be assigned a mentor from the Lay & Wheeler management team.

Once the individual has successfully completed their internship, they will undertake a one-month paid internship with IG Wines, who will provide them with hands-on experience using Wine Owners’ Wine Hub, providing training to seamlessly apply the software into their own business.

Following completion of these internships, the winner will receive Wine Owner’s Hub Pro plus integrated e-commerce free for one year.

The judging panel comprises Nick Martin representing Wine Owners, Katy Keating representing Lay & Wheeler, Magnavai Janjo of MJ Wine Cellars and Sasha Lushnikov representing Liquid Icons & the Gérard Basset Foundation.

Nick Martin, founder of Wine Owners, said: “We feel privileged to be able to sponsor a diversity scholarship award for a qualifying, dynamic individual with a well thought through plan who may have been looking to start up their own wine company for some time, but have found access to capital and business support to be limited.”

He added: “Having worked with many wine start-ups over the last couple of years, we are attuned to their needs and the factors that underpin success. We’ll make sure the award winner gets exactly what they need in terms of technology, support and mentorship to establish and grow a brilliant wine business, which this scholarship award will make possible”.

Applicants can apply from 9 January 2023 until 6 March here.







