Sogevinus expands tourism offer

By James Lawrence

Leading Port winemaker Sogevinus is officially opening a new five-star hotel in Porto in late May 2025, strengthening its credentials as a major centre of Douro wine tourism.

The property, created in collaboration with Tivoli Hotels & Resorts and which is currently undergoing a soft opening period, promises “breathtaking panoramic views of Porto, combining timeless elegance with the rich legacy of Kopke, the world’s oldest Port Wine House, established in 1638”.

According to Sogevinus, Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia has been designed to cater to “both business and leisure travellers”, featuring 150 guest rooms, two restaurants, three bars (one located on the hotel’s roof), and a host of amenities including two swimming pools, a fitness centre, and a spa.

Meanwhile, business guests will have access to “six versatile meeting rooms and an expansive 9,000sqm of garden surrounds the hotel for special events and gatherings”.

Sogevinus has long emphasised the value of Douro wine tourism, having opened a boutique luxury hotel, The Vine House, in 2022. This joined the long-established Calem Wine Cellars, which attracts over 235,000 visitors annually.

Pedro Braga, CEO, Sogevinus, commented: “We are delighted to offer visitors to Porto this new brand home for Kopke. The collaboration with Tivoli reflects our shared commitment to creating a world-class luxury hotel that celebrates the rich heritage of Kopke and Porto.

“Guests can enjoy discovering the award-winning port wines of Kopke in the hotel cellars, and beyond the cellars, in the hotel’s wine bar, rooftop bar and the restaurants, there is plenty of opportunity for guests to appreciate the vinous offering from across the Douro and beyond.”

The global tourism sector remains buoyant despite a significant decline in overall alcohol consumption, providing a strong impetus for stakeholders to increase investment as they compete for essential revenue.







