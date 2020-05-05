Sogevinus releases 2018 vintage Ports

By Mathew Lyons

Sogevinus has announced the release of four 2018 vintage Ports, one from each of its four Port houses.

Kopke, based in Quinta de São Luiz on the left bank of the Douro in Cima-Corgo, has released a single-vineyard vintage, as has Burmester, situated in Arnozelo in the Douro Superior.

Cálem, also in the Douro Superior, and Barros, in the heart of the Douro, are both releasing classic vintages.

Carlos Alves, Sogevinus Fine Wines' Port winemaker, said: “2018 was a particularly challenging year, with adverse weather conditions resulting in a lower yield, albeit of excellent quality.

“With a lower quantity of grapes coming into the winery, we were able to closely monitor the fermentation of the first musts.

“In general, the 2018 Vintage ports stand out for their freshness, elegance and excellent balance between sweetness and acidity.”

Other Port houses to declare 2018 a vintage year include Quinto do Noval, Sogrape and The Fladgate Partnership.

All four Sogevinus Ports are released in limited editions, ranging from 3,734 for the Cálem to 6,405 for the Burmester.

Each carries an abv of 20%.