Sogevinus acquires Quinta da Boavista

By Lisa Riley

Sogevinus has acquired historic Quinta da Boavista from Lima Smith for an undisclosed sum.

Located on the right bank of the Douro River, in the heart of the Cima-Corgo, Quinta da Boavista is an 80ha property that was part of the first delimitation of the Douro region.

Boavista’s terroir is said to be unique due to its geometric panorama of hand-built schist terraces (up to 8 metres in height), combined with “specific climatic conditions”.

Of the property's 80ha, 36ha are vineyards, with Donzelinho, Tinto Cão and Touriga Nacional varieties planted.

The estate also has a large area of Vinhas Velhas where wines such as such as Quinta da Boavista Vinha do Oratório and Quinta da Boavista Vinha do Ujo are produced.

This acquisition would allow Sogevinus to strengthen its position in the still wine market, following the strategy of focusing on this category, and bringing to its portfolio two new brands - Boa-Vista and Quinta da Boavista, said the company.

“With a historic legacy in the Douro and following the strategy of consolidating still wines, we believe that the acquisition of Quinta da Boavista will decisively strengthen our portfolio of DOC wines, particularly in the premium segment,” said group CEO Sergio Marly.

“Quinta da Boavista has been very successful in recent years in the development of internationally recognised wines and our expectation is to continue to produce great wines here”, he added.

Boavista joins Sogevinus' exciting portfolio of Douro producers which includes Quintas de S. Luiz, Arnozelo and Bairro.

Sogevinus, best known for its collection of Portuguese-style Port houses and range of old colheitas, officially launched its growing range of Douro table wine at Prowein last year.

Last month, the group announced the release of four 2018 vintage Ports, one from each of its four Port houses.



