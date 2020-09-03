Quinta de la Rosa latest to join Bibendum from FMV

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum Wine has expanded its Douro menu with the addition of Quinta de la Rosa to its on-trade and Walker & Wodehouse portfolios.

As part of the partnership, Bibendum will distribute Quinta de la Rosa's whole range of Ports from Rubies and aged tawnies to Vintages, as well as working with its white and red still wines.

Quinta de la Rosa follows Neudorf Vineyards, Bodega Mustiguillo, Giovanni Rosso and Domaine Felines Jourdan in partnering with Bibendum from Fields, Morris & Verdin in recent weeks.

The latest addition reinforced Bibendum’s already strong Douro proposition, built up through its longstanding partnership with Quinta da Vallado, in a “conscious decision to showcase the region’s incredible diversity of wines as well as its enormous potential”, said Bibendum.

The opportunity to work with Quinta de la Rosa was “irresistible”, said Andrew Shaw, buying director for Bibendum.

“The Bergqvist family of Quinta de la Rosa have rightly established an enviable reputation in the UK for their exceptional still and fortified wines from the drier Cima Corgo region of the Douro Alto. We are delighted to announce our partnership for the on-trade, independent retail and off-trade channels, with great anticipation for the opportunities ahead,” he said.

Sophia Bergqvist, owner at Quinta de la Rosa, added: "After 30 years with FMV, we are extremely excited by the prospect of working exclusively with Bibendum in what is our most important export market.

“Thanks to Bibendum’s unrivalled national coverage it enables us to continue working with many of our loyal customers and friends, all the while exploring new and exciting avenues. It couldn’t come at a better time for us, as it also coincides with the next generation entering the business.”

The Bergqvist family has been involved in the port trade since 1815 and Quinta de la Rosa was bought for owner Sophia Bergqvist’s grandmother, Claire, as a christening present in 1906.

The winery became one of the pioneers in producing Douro red wines in the 1990s, helping to significantly raise the profile of the region.







