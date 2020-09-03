Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Quinta de la Rosa latest to join Bibendum from FMV

By Lisa Riley
Published:  03 September, 2020

Bibendum Wine has expanded its Douro menu with the addition of Quinta de la Rosa to its on-trade and Walker & Wodehouse portfolios.

As part of the partnership, Bibendum will distribute Quinta de la Rosa's whole range of Ports from Rubies and aged tawnies to Vintages, as well as working with its white and red still wines.

Quinta de la Rosa follows Neudorf Vineyards, Bodega Mustiguillo, Giovanni Rosso and Domaine Felines Jourdan in partnering with Bibendum from Fields, Morris & Verdin in recent weeks. 

The latest addition reinforced Bibendum’s already strong Douro proposition, built up through its longstanding partnership with Quinta da Vallado, in a “conscious decision to showcase the region’s incredible diversity of wines as well as its enormous potential”, said Bibendum.

The opportunity to work with Quinta de la Rosa was “irresistible”, said Andrew Shaw, buying director for Bibendum

“The Bergqvist family of Quinta de la Rosa have rightly established an enviable reputation in the UK for their exceptional still and fortified wines from the drier Cima Corgo region of the Douro Alto. We are delighted to announce our partnership for the on-trade, independent retail and off-trade channels, with great anticipation for the opportunities ahead,” he said.

Sophia Bergqvist, owner at Quinta de la Rosa, added: "After 30 years with FMV, we are extremely excited by the prospect of working exclusively with Bibendum in what is our most important export market. 

“Thanks to Bibendum’s unrivalled national coverage it enables us to continue working with many of our loyal customers and friends, all the while exploring new and exciting avenues. It couldn’t come at a better time for us, as it also coincides with the next generation entering the business.”

The Bergqvist family has been involved in the port trade since 1815 and Quinta de la Rosa was bought for owner Sophia Bergqvist’s grandmother, Claire, as a christening present in 1906.  

The winery became one of the pioneers in producing Douro red wines in the 1990s, helping to significantly raise the profile of the region.




 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Morrisons: Wine Sourcing and Customer Experience Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Business Manager UK

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager UK

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

On ‘Clean’ wine – ambiguity among the vines

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95