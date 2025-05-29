Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sogevinus unveils name change

By James Lawrence
Published:  29 May, 2025

Portuguese wine producer Sogevinus will henceforth be known as the Kopke Group, paying homage to the country's oldest Port house.

According to the firm: “The Kopke Group’s updated logo has been adapted from the Sogevinus grape logo, but rather than one bunch of grapes, eight bunches have been clustered together to form the shape of a star.”

A further addition is the phrase ‘By Escotet Family Estates’, reflecting the continued ownership by the Escotet family. 

A significant milestone for one of the Douro Valley's most renowned companies, this rebrand coincides with the soft opening of the Tivoli Kopke Hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, a welcome addition to the area's flourishing tourism sector.

Established in 1638, Kopke is venerated as the first estate to produce fortified wines in the Douro Valley.

Today, the group owns several leading brands, including Barros, Burmester, Quinta da Boavista, São Luiz and Velhotes.

Meanwhile, its portfolio encompasses the spectacular Quinta de São Luiz, Quinta do Arnozelo, Quinta do Bairro, and Quinta da Boavista.

Pedro Braga, CEO, Kopke Group, commented: “Today, we are no longer Sogevinus – we are now the Kopke Group. We chose this name because it is a name that the world knows. And because it is the name of our oldest wine brand. It now represents the group's wine brands – all equally – like an older brother representing his younger brothers.”

Juan Carlos Escotet, head of the shareholding family, added: “I will be honest: at first, we came as investors, with a financial rationale. But something unexpected happened – we fell in love. Whether it was the group’s spirit, the team’s brilliance, the Douro’s magic, or the Port itself, we were captivated.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

London Wine Fair showcases emerging regi...

Joint statement bemoans impact of EPR on...

Guy Woodward: how to avoid putting off c...

Bibendum-owner C&C Group's operating pro...

5 minutes with Kate Venugopal, Wine Inst...

Forty-three breweries went bust in past...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95