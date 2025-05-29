Sogevinus unveils name change

By James Lawrence

Portuguese wine producer Sogevinus will henceforth be known as the Kopke Group, paying homage to the country's oldest Port house.

According to the firm: “The Kopke Group’s updated logo has been adapted from the Sogevinus grape logo, but rather than one bunch of grapes, eight bunches have been clustered together to form the shape of a star.”

A further addition is the phrase ‘By Escotet Family Estates’, reflecting the continued ownership by the Escotet family.

A significant milestone for one of the Douro Valley's most renowned companies, this rebrand coincides with the soft opening of the Tivoli Kopke Hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, a welcome addition to the area's flourishing tourism sector.

Established in 1638, Kopke is venerated as the first estate to produce fortified wines in the Douro Valley.

Today, the group owns several leading brands, including Barros, Burmester, Quinta da Boavista, São Luiz and Velhotes.

Meanwhile, its portfolio encompasses the spectacular Quinta de São Luiz, Quinta do Arnozelo, Quinta do Bairro, and Quinta da Boavista.

Pedro Braga, CEO, Kopke Group, commented: “Today, we are no longer Sogevinus – we are now the Kopke Group. We chose this name because it is a name that the world knows. And because it is the name of our oldest wine brand. It now represents the group's wine brands – all equally – like an older brother representing his younger brothers.”

Juan Carlos Escotet, head of the shareholding family, added: “I will be honest: at first, we came as investors, with a financial rationale. But something unexpected happened – we fell in love. Whether it was the group’s spirit, the team’s brilliance, the Douro’s magic, or the Port itself, we were captivated.”







