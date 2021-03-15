Sogevinus declares 2019 a vintage year

By Lisa Riley

Sogevinus Fine Wines has declared the launch of two single Quinta vintages, Kopke Quinta de São Luiz 2019 and Burmester Quinta do Arnozelo 2019, as well as two classic vintages under the seal of Casas Cálem and Barros.

The diversity in soil types, grape varieties, sunlight exposure and altitudes in 2019 had enabled a gradual maturation of the grapes, “an important factor for achieving high quality grapes”, said Márcio Nóbrega, head of viticulture at Sogevinus.

“The long period of ripening in 2019, the attention to detail in each plot and close monitoring of the grapes' maturation, were all key factors for achieving very aromatic wines with freshness, assertive tannins and a great depth of colour, thus producing Ports with great ageing potential."

For Kopke, 2019 was “a firm, fresh and intense” vintage that showed “great balance”, added Carlos Alves, head winemaker for fortified wines.

The blend includes Touriga Nacional, giving it freshness and fruit intensity, mixed with a field blend of other typical varieties from very old vines (over 80 years old), which gave the wine "assertiveness and concentration", said Alves.

At Quinta do Arnozelo, the Touriga Nacional combined with the concentration and structure of Touriga Franca and the more intense tannins of Tinta Roriz, were the elements that made up the blend of “this fascinating vintage. A very elegant, floral and fresh wine”, said Alves.

Cálem Classic Vintage Port, from the Douro Superior, reflected a "myriad of terroirs" that made up the classic profile of this House, he added.

“The result is a blend from different plots of Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz and Sousão. This vintage by Cálem maintains the identity of the Port house: wines with a more robust profile, with firm structure and ripe fruit.”

Barros meanwhile had created a classic vintage, with an “approachable profile”, that could be enjoyed whilst young or cellared for future enjoyment, he said.

Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca and Tinta Roriz are the three main grape varieties for this blend, with a small percentage of Sousão. “This is an assertive vintage with a long, intense and tantalising finish,” said Alves.

The vintages from these four houses will be available to the consumer in the last quarter of 2021.

Sogevinus acquired Quinta da Boavista from Lima Smith in June last year.