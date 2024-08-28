Tom Platt: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team

We continue our summer Q&A series with Tom Platt, CEO of Liberty Wines.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2024 and how do things compare to where you were last year?



We’ve continued to grow but at a slower rate than last year. There is no doubt that the trading environment is tough, but we have grown by putting the focus on service and the quality of our wines.

Read more: Scottish businesses call for lower VAT

How has the cost-of-living crisis played out across the year and what – if anything – have you been able to do to mitigate that?



The cost-of-living crisis has occurred alongside many other challenges, which was intensified by the prolonged period of uncertainty pre-election. Whether it’s finding good staff, increased costs or the rise in duty, these things have only gone to highlight the importance of continually improving service and investing in training and education, which ultimately supports our customers to sell better wines. Our education team have trained 26% more customers than they did last year, and we have invested in our trips and events program to help customers better understand our producers’ wines. This equips our customers to deal with consumers who are willing to spend more if they understand what they are buying.

What are you most proud of achieving this year? Have you managed to achieve any specific goals?

I’m proud that we continue to develop our portfolio and we keep working on bringing our customers and producers closer together. We have added 23 new producers in the last year, from Spain, Italy and France, as well as Croatia, Serbia and Greece. Winning On-Trade Supplier of the Year and Agent of the Year at the IWC was an exciting moment for everyone at Liberty Wines and a great reflection of the commitment and effort that everyone puts in every day. I’m particularly impressed by the continued drive of everyone at our bonded warehouse in Basingstoke, which we opened last summer, to improve the service we provide to our customers. It costs us more money, but we think it is the right sort of long-term investment in the current environment.

And what is the biggest cause for concern?

Standing still. There are so many challenges, but equally so many opportunities that can be grasped. I’m particularly focused on how we attract and retain good people to Liberty Wines and into hospitality in general. It is a brilliant sector to work in and the impact of Brexit has had such a negative impact.

Specifically, what will be the likely impact on your business from the planned end of the temporary easement on wine duty on 1 February 2025?

Much like Brexit, it will introduce extra costs and bureaucracy for no discernible benefit. Ending the easement is a terrible idea. We’ve been lobbying MPs directly to make the easement permanent and will continue to do so.

What are the biggest drinking trends at the moment, and how do you expect that to change going into the autumn?

The biggest wine drinking trend is that, as our Premium On-Trade Wine Report 2023/24 highlights, the steady decline in wine volume consumption that was apparent before Covid-19 has continued at a similar pace since. The only path to growth is to persuade consumers to drink better wine. Many of our customers do this brilliantly. Our job is to support them to do so.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

Predictions are inevitably wrong. I’d rather focus on making sure that Liberty Wines is ready to adapt quickly and support our customers, regardless of what changes occur in the future. I do hope that now we have the general election out the way, it leads to greater stability, a more mature approach to trade and immigration and a more dynamic economy. I am of course always hopeful that the benefits of cancelling the planned duty changes will be recognised and ultimately implemented.





Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain? Italy

English fizz or Champagne? English

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine? Normal

Brown or white spirits? Brown

Mixologist or mix it at home? Mixologist

Sharing plates or structured meal? Sharing

Post-prandial preference? Table tennis

Desert island treat? Fishing net and Chablis









