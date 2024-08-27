Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Scottish businesses call for lower VAT

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  27 August, 2024

"Less spend, fewer visits and less time spent in venues" is the current reality for the Scottish hospitality sector as businesses face a double whammy of consumer reluctance and rising costs.

This summary comes direct from the latest Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) survey which reveals that hospitality outlets continue to meet with a challenging economic environment.

A reduction in visits to hospitality venues is at the heart of the problem.

According to Colin Wilkinson, MD of SLTA, “for 62% of outlets, trading is down versus last year, despite the uplift from Euro 2024. Visitors are more selective on when they visit, with 19% leaving earlier and 16% only visiting our pubs and bars for events. Our report identifies that 64% of respondents highlighted less spend, fewer visits and less time spent in the venue.”

The summer survey represents just over 400 pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels, covering the spectrum of licensed hospitality businesses in Scotland.

According to the results, 78% of outlets are now looking to the new UK government to reduce VAT to help address the issues. The SLTA is now adding to this call.

“In our January 2024 survey, we highlighted that 96% of our respondents agreed with the statement ‘The Scottish government is out of touch with the business community’.

“With recent changes at Westminster, we call on the Scottish and UK governments to work to support one of our key industries. The most effective way to achieve this is by reducing VAT in the licensed hospitality sector and an urgent review on the commercial rating system,” Wilkinson added.

Other takeaways from the survey highlight the struggle now faced by many businesses in Scotland.

Rising business rates continues to be a challenge across the sector with 42% of outlets seeing an increase of 10% or more. Rising costs are also increasingly a challenge: 77% of venues are seeing 10%+ increases, versus 30% of venues in the January survey.

Meanwhile, 58% of outlets expect to see decline for the remainder of 2024, with 44% expecting decline of over 10%.

The majority of outlets think the best way the new UK government can help hospitality is by reducing VAT – a view shared by many south of the border too.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Treasury loses nearly £300m in spirits t...

James Davy: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

Hallgarten & Novum Wines expands portfol...

Decline in alcohol consumption fuels dem...

UK hospitality faces employee burnout

Amathus to open first Wine Warehouse in...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95