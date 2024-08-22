Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Treasury loses nearly £300m in spirits tax revenue

By James Bayley
Published:  22 August, 2024

New figures from HM Revenue and Customs reveal the Treasury has lost close to £300m in tax revenue from Scotch whisky and other spirits following Jeremy Hunt’s significant tax increase last August.

Between 1 August 2023 and 31 July 2024, excise duty on spirits brought in £3.951bn, a decrease from £4.249bn the previous year. This represents a loss of £298m, equivalent to £800,000 per day.

Jeremy Hunt raised excise duty by 10.1% from 1 August 2023 – the largest increase in over 40 years. The UK now has the highest excise duty on Scotch whisky among G7 nations and the fourth highest in Europe, with levels double those of France and quadruple those in the United States.

The Scotch Whisky Association has called on the new Chancellor Rachel Reeves to reverse the economic impact of this decision in the upcoming Budget on 30 October. Currently, nearly 70% of the cost of a bottle of Scotch whisky in the UK is due to tax.

Scotch whisky contributes £7.1bn annually to the UK economy and is the country’s leading food and drink export.

The Office for National Statistics has indicated that Hunt’s duty increase has led to the largest inflationary impact from alcohol on record. Analysis for the Scotch Whisky Association suggests the tax hike contributed 0.35% to inflation, resulting in £2.3bn in additional government interest payments on public borrowing.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “The Treasury has now lost more than a quarter of a billion pounds because of the previous Chancellor’s decision to increase tax on Scotch Whisky and other spirits. It has been a calamitous decision, which has cost the Treasury money that could have been used for public services. It has stoked inflation, and it has hurt business, hospitality and households.

 “We urge the Chancellor to use the Budget to reverse the economic damage caused by her predecessor and deliver on the Prime Minister’s commitment to back Scotch Whisky distillers to the hilt, and in turn boost growth in Scotland.”

The Scotch Whisky Association represents 95% of the Scotch whisky industry, with 151 active distilleries in Scotland supporting 41,000 jobs directly and 25,000 more across the UK. The industry contributes £7.1bn annually in gross added value to the UK economy.

Responding on behalf of the UK Spirits Alliance, Hilary Whitney, co-founder of Sacred Spirits, echoed these concerns. 

“The Treasury is more than a quarter of a billion pounds poorer because of Jeremy Hunt’s decision to increase duty on spirits last August,” Whitney added. “That decision sucked life out of a booming British sector, raised inflation, and put a nail in the coffin of struggling hospitality businesses. 

“The Chancellor has an opportunity in the Budget to reverse the damage caused by her predecessor. By backing the great British spirits industry, she can help generate revenue needed for our public services,” Whitney concluded. 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

TikTok opens doors to alcohol advertisin...

Brown Family Wine Group appoints Hallgar...

Alcohol consumption in Ireland falls by...

Curious Vines launches non-wine skills w...

Doug Wregg: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

Hallgarten Wines adds Domaines Paul Jabo...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95