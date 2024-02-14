Subscriber login Close [x]
    The Eden Mill Experience

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  14 February, 2024

    Independent distiller Eden Mill opens its first brand-owned venue this month in Edinburgh, offering two interactive mixology experiences.

    Visitors will have the chance to explore the stories behind Eden Mill’s whisky and gin expressions through a range of cocktails, one of which guests will learn to mix themselves.

    One experience focuses on Eden Mill’s bestselling Love Gin, which invites guests to learn multiple cocktail recipes, while in the Guard Bridge Masterclass whisky fans will gain an understanding of Eden’s newest blended malt Scotch.

    1A, Rutland Place, Edinburgh, EH1 2AD

    edenmill.com



