    The London Cabaret Club

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  12 April, 2024

    Luxury entertainment specialist The London Cabaret Club has found a permanent home where it will continue to draw on its USP of combining fine dining with world-class performances. The London Cabaret Club was originally launched as a pop-up within the Arts Club, before going on to launch sold-out residencies at One Mayfair and The Collection in South Kensington. It has set up full time in the 1920s Bloomsbury Ballroom in Holborn, where it is serving a Prohibition-inspired drinks list created to coincide with its latest show. Cocktails are heavy on flavour and theatre, while the wine list bounces between top estates from Italy to Argentina, by way of France and vintage Champagne.

    Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, London WC1 4DA

    thelondoncabaretclub.com






