    Los Mochis London City

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  10 April, 2024

    Following the success of its Notting Hill venue, Mexican/Japanese fusion restaurant Los Mochis is soon to open a late-night rooftop outpost on the ninth floor of 100 Liverpool Street in Broadgate. Set to go live on 11 April, Los Mochis London City leans heavily into fine and rare tequilas and mezcals, boasting one of the largest selections in Europe. Guests can sample the drinks menu via the Agaveria bar and lounge, two private dining rooms and a 3,000sq ft outdoor terrace with views of the city. The venue also features a dedicated wine and sake room, plus sommeliers with specialisms in both categories on hand to make pairing recommendations.

    100 Liverpool Street, 9th Floor, London EC2M 2AT

    losmochis.co.uk



