Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Cloth

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  08 April, 2024

    Friends and wine importers Joe Haynes and Ben Butterworth, together with chef Tom Hurst, are set to open a new restaurant and wine bar in Farringdon this spring. Having spent years supplying London’s upper echelon of restaurants through their wine businesses, Haynes and Butterworth have joined forces with Hurst to curate a list which draws heavily on Haynes’ Penzer Wines and Butterworth’s eponymous import and supply businesses, which specialises in grower Champagnes and new-wave Bordeaux.

    The other half of the list will be made up of wines from friends in the industry with the shared ethos of championing small, independent and sustainable producers, such as Emile Wines, The Winery, Fingal Rock, Carte Blanche, Winemakers Club and Raeburn.

    44 Cloth Fair, London, EC1A 7JQ

    clothrestaurants.com



    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Nyetimber to buy The Lakes Distillery in...

    Tim Atkin MW: Is wine heading for an ice...

    Majestic acquires Vagabond Wines

    Fine wine market shows signs of recovery

    How will tequila’s price spiral impact t...

    Padstow Distilling joins forces with Tho...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the 2023 digital edition...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95