Cloth

By Harpers Editorial team

Friends and wine importers Joe Haynes and Ben Butterworth, together with chef Tom Hurst, are set to open a new restaurant and wine bar in Farringdon this spring. Having spent years supplying London’s upper echelon of restaurants through their wine businesses, Haynes and Butterworth have joined forces with Hurst to curate a list which draws heavily on Haynes’ Penzer Wines and Butterworth’s eponymous import and supply businesses, which specialises in grower Champagnes and new-wave Bordeaux.

The other half of the list will be made up of wines from friends in the industry with the shared ethos of championing small, independent and sustainable producers, such as Emile Wines, The Winery, Fingal Rock, Carte Blanche, Winemakers Club and Raeburn.





44 Cloth Fair, London, EC1A 7JQ

clothrestaurants.com







