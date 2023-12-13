By Harpers Editorial

Mezcalito Brompton, a stylish and brand new late-night offering situated on South Kensington’s Old Brompton Road, is set to open its doors this month. Previously Eclipse, a fixture of the area’s nightlife for decades, the launch comes from real-life partners Oliver Castilla-Tristan and Laura Geas, owners of the lively and much loved Mexican tapas-style restaurant bar Mezcalito Chelsea – claiming to hold the largest selection of agave spirits in Europe and celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.