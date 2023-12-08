Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    The Bugis Singapore Restaurant

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  08 December, 2023

    Taking its name from the bustling area in Singapore renowned for its street food and flavours, The Bugis has recently reopened inside its new home – The Bailey’s Hotel. Still in Kensington, the latest iteration of the Asian-inspired favourite features a top cocktail menu and bar inspired by Lord Bailey’s journey in the Far East. The food menu, meanwhile, features a new approach focused on small sharing plates, with traditionally passed-down Chinese, Malay and Indian family recipes at its core.

    140 Gloucester Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 4QH

    thebugisrestaurant.com




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Berry Bros. & Rudd adds Napa Valley wine...

    Segmentation aims to lift critically low...

    Hospitality visas ineligibility skyrocke...

    Elliot Awin embarks on 5000km solo Atlan...

    Bibendum predicts the top wine trends fo...

    The Gérard Basset Foundation announces 1...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the 2023 digital edition...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Journey's End: Senior Marketing Manager UK

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95