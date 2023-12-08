The Bugis Singapore Restaurant

By Harpers Editorial

Taking its name from the bustling area in Singapore renowned for its street food and flavours, The Bugis has recently reopened inside its new home – The Bailey’s Hotel. Still in Kensington, the latest iteration of the Asian-inspired favourite features a top cocktail menu and bar inspired by Lord Bailey’s journey in the Far East. The food menu, meanwhile, features a new approach focused on small sharing plates, with traditionally passed-down Chinese, Malay and Indian family recipes at its core.