By Harpers Editorial team

Launching this month, Zum Barbarossa is Soho’s newest speakeasy, offering an intimate underground cocktail experience. The drinks menu is the centrepiece, with expertly crafted cocktails such as the Spicy Rose Paloma, Hot Honey Highball and Tommy’s Spicy Mezcalita. Other highlights include the Banana & Pineapple Daiquiri and the rich Zespresso Martini. Each drink has been designed by top mixologists to provide bold and exciting flavours, while the refined small plates, including caviar and dressed oysters, complement the drinks offering. In this atmospheric basement venue, the focus is squarely on delivering an exceptional cocktail experience.