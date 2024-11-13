Subscriber login Close [x]
    Cahoots Postal Office

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  13 November, 2024

    Opened in October, Cahoots Postal Office in Borough Yards takes visitors on a 1940s-themed cocktail journey in an old-fashioned post office setting. Signature drinks – such as Par Avion featuring Grey Goose vodka, and Signed, Sealed, Delivered made with Bombay Sapphire gin – are served through a unique pneumatic tube system that delivers cocktails directly to tables. The playful, interactive experience is aimed at cocktail enthusiasts seeking an immersive and theatrical venue in one of London’s historic locations.

    18 Stoney Street, London SE1 9AD

    cahoots.co.uk/cahoots-postal-office




