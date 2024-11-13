By Harpers Editorial team

Opened in October, Cahoots Postal Office in Borough Yards takes visitors on a 1940s-themed cocktail journey in an old-fashioned post office setting. Signature drinks – such as Par Avion featuring Grey Goose vodka, and Signed, Sealed, Delivered made with Bombay Sapphire gin – are served through a unique pneumatic tube system that delivers cocktails directly to tables. The playful, interactive experience is aimed at cocktail enthusiasts seeking an immersive and theatrical venue in one of London’s historic locations.