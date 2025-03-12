Alliance Wine: Brand Manager

Alliance Wine is a forward-thinking specialist wine importer and top-rated supplier that has been trading independently since 1984. We have built a diverse and loyal customer base and we are especially proud of our stellar reputation of building creative wine partnerships with our clients and producers. Well known for our industry leading portfolio and service levels, Recent awards include Spanish and Portuguese Specialist at the IWC in 2023 and Classic Regions Merchant of the Year at the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) in 2024.
Following the acquisition of H2Vin last Autumn, we are entering into a fascinating phase in our growth plans as we look to make the most of the expanded portfolio of producers and customers.
Role: Brand Manager
Reporting to: Head of Buying and Brand
Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.
Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open minded about your location.
Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.
We are now seeking a Brand Manager to join our Buying and Brand team. We are ideally looking for candidates that can bring relevant experience in the sector in order that they can hit the ground running as we double down on our expanded portfolio. The role requires an organised, sales-minded, efficient person who can multi-task, handle several projects simultaneously, manage time effectively and work to tight deadlines to deliver distribution growth and increase brand loyalty.
We have a unique opportunity for the right person to join the team which currently comprises four buyers and two brand managers. This position will mean we have 3 brand managers and we are looking to have 4 in the near future.
This role requires exceptional commercial and interpersonal skills, as well as in depth knowledge of wine and brand management. At Alliance we aim to have brand managers associated to each of our buyers and the successful candidate will be allocated a buyer on acceptance of the role when we have taken into consideration who is the right fit for each buyer based on experience and specialism.
The core focus of the role will be on a handful of key producers, but also to manage the activity and expectations of the other producers looked after by the relevant buyer. We have invested heavily in the marketing function in recent years and we are looking to ensure a collaborative relationship between sales, marketing and buying/brand to ensure we maximise the results of the investment; both for us and for our wonderful producers.
The aim is to grow profitable, sustainable business for Alliance and the brands we are proud to represent.
This role will suit someone who enjoys telling stories, is very commercially minded, and is looking for an opportunity to work in an entrepreneurial environment where they can really make a difference.
The successful candidate will have:
Key Responsibilities will include the following:
What can Alliance offer you?
To express an interest or to apply for this position please contact Fergal Tynan, CEO Fergal.Tynan@alliancewine.com.
The closing date for applications is Friday March 28th 2025.