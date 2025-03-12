Alliance Wine: Brand Manager

Alliance Wine is a forward-thinking specialist wine importer and top-rated supplier that has been trading independently since 1984. We have built a diverse and loyal customer base and we are especially proud of our stellar reputation of building creative wine partnerships with our clients and producers. Well known for our industry leading portfolio and service levels, Recent awards include Spanish and Portuguese Specialist at the IWC in 2023 and Classic Regions Merchant of the Year at the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) in 2024.

Following the acquisition of H2Vin last Autumn, we are entering into a fascinating phase in our growth plans as we look to make the most of the expanded portfolio of producers and customers.

Role: Brand Manager

Reporting to: Head of Buying and Brand

Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.

Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open minded about your location.

Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

We are now seeking a Brand Manager to join our Buying and Brand team. We are ideally looking for candidates that can bring relevant experience in the sector in order that they can hit the ground running as we double down on our expanded portfolio. The role requires an organised, sales-minded, efficient person who can multi-task, handle several projects simultaneously, manage time effectively and work to tight deadlines to deliver distribution growth and increase brand loyalty.

We have a unique opportunity for the right person to join the team which currently comprises four buyers and two brand managers. This position will mean we have 3 brand managers and we are looking to have 4 in the near future.

This role requires exceptional commercial and interpersonal skills, as well as in depth knowledge of wine and brand management. At Alliance we aim to have brand managers associated to each of our buyers and the successful candidate will be allocated a buyer on acceptance of the role when we have taken into consideration who is the right fit for each buyer based on experience and specialism.

The core focus of the role will be on a handful of key producers, but also to manage the activity and expectations of the other producers looked after by the relevant buyer. We have invested heavily in the marketing function in recent years and we are looking to ensure a collaborative relationship between sales, marketing and buying/brand to ensure we maximise the results of the investment; both for us and for our wonderful producers.

The aim is to grow profitable, sustainable business for Alliance and the brands we are proud to represent.

This role will suit someone who enjoys telling stories, is very commercially minded, and is looking for an opportunity to work in an entrepreneurial environment where they can really make a difference.

The successful candidate will have:

A minimum of 3 years experience in wine brand management

In depth knowledge of, and a passion for wine

Exceptional organisation and communication skills, the ability to work effectively across departments and build strong relationships

Excellent presentation skills

Experience working in a range of UK channels

Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn insight into effective action

The ability to work under pressure, travel as appropriate, meet deadlines and work well with other departments

Confidence and charisma in front of clients, a natural storyteller

European languages preferable but not essential

WSET Level 3 or above

Key Responsibilities will include the following:

Contribute to the delivery of the company’s vision and business plan

Execute the annual product and brand marketing plans

Managing relationships with key producers

Set, monitor and maximize the commercial success of producer activities and brand plans

Review performance of producers and marketing activity (trips, days in trade, etc.) to identify opportunities and address issues

Develop and implement launch programs for new producers and products

Identify and capitalise on commercial opportunities by channel, region and account base by working closely with the Data and Insights manager

Provide commercial support to the Sales team, including key account pitches, business and competitor analysis

Work with marketing to generate sufficient high quality copy and content for all media, ensure producer communications are accurate and compelling

Uphold standards of excellence across all areas

Foster a culture based on the Alliance values, centred around effective collaboration and a commitment to making a positive impact

What can Alliance offer you?

24 days holiday plus 9 bank holidays (increasing over time), as well as a range of long service awards

Travel Insurance

Generous staff discount

Company pension contribution scheme

Life assurance scheme

Cycle to work scheme

Personal development plan

EAP Programme providing help for employees to deal with personal and work-related problems that impact their mental and physical well-being