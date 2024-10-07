By Harpers Editorial team

Bookings are now open at Margo restaurant – a new concept from Scottish restaurant group Scoop and headed up by Glasgow native Robin Aitken. Due to open this month in Glasgow, the new drinking and dining outpost is intended to be an evolution of Scoop’s first restaurant Ox and Finch, which has just celebrated its 10th birthday. Situated in the city centre, Margo will maintain a flavour-led approach with a focus on Scottish meat and seafood, while the drinks list will be led by cocktails designed specifically to complement Aitken’s food. Margo will also offer Scoop’s most comprehensive wine list to date, with classic fine wines sitting alongside natural and biodynamic bottles from small, independent producers.