Last month saw the opening of Café François, a modern-day French canteen in Borough Yards from the team behind Maison François. Drawing together influence from Paris’ classic cafés, the contemporary delis of California and stylish bistros of Montreal, founder François O’Neill has created a menu that pays homage to affordable French classics while also embracing the global influences that have shaped French cookery outside France. On the drinks side, a short, inventive wine list leads the charge, curated by wine director Daniel Illsley, with a strong message of sustainability throughout its playful selection of cool and original bottles. A considered cocktail list is also available, focusing on the classics.