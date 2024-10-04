Subscriber login Close [x]
    Luum

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  04 October, 2024

    Cocktail bar and late-night lounge Luum has recently opened its doors alongside two other entirely new concepts inside what was previously the Pantechnicon building. Meaning ‘earth’ in Mopan Mayan, Luum takes its inspiration from Mexican heritage and culture and has chosen to focus on mixology, with three signature concepts set to launch the venue with the wider theme of mother nature.

    The new venue is part of a major overhaul for the historic building. Amélie is an elegant Provençal restaurant that pays homage to the flavours of the Riviera and the Med. Japanese restaurant Sachi, meanwhile, will be relaunching at 19 Motcomb Street, this time spanning the second floor and the rooftop.

    19 Motcomb Street, London SW1X 8LB

    barluum.com






