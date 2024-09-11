Subscriber login Close [x]
    Good Measure

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  11 September, 2024

    Tooting welcomes a new bar this September with the opening of Good Measure, hidden beneath Daddy Bao Taiwanese restaurant. The former storeroom has been transformed into an intimate 15-seat cocktail bar, offering an array of Taiwanese-inspired drinks. Open on Fridays and Saturdays, 6-10.30pm, this walk-in-only venue is ideal for a pre-dinner tipple or a spontaneous evening drink.

    Good Measure’s cocktail menu draws inspiration from Taipei’s vibrant bar scene, featuring creations like the Peanut Old Fashioned, infused with peanut whiskey, and Cream of Matcha, combining East London Gin with Moonlight sake and matcha. The drinks are complemented by Taiwanese bar snacks, enhancing the authentic, eclectic experience.

    113 Mitcham Road, Tooting, London SW17 9PE

    daddybao.com








