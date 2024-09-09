Subscriber login Close [x]
    Clock House Tavern

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  09 September, 2024

    Clock House Tavern is set to be Peckham Rye’s newest old-school pub. Situated on the park, the restored pub spans two floors and features a traditional interior with oak panelling, antique mirrors and leather banquettes. Parched, the independent pub group behind local favourites such as The Montpelier and The White Horse, has led the revival of this historic site.

    The drinks offering focuses on English cask ales, whiskies, quality wines and hand-crafted cocktails. Local ales from Gipsy Hill, Pillars Brewery and rotating selections from Harvey’s Brewery, Timothy Taylor’s and Brockley Brewery will be on tap. The whisk(e)y selection includes Balvenie Single Malt Scotch, Redbreast 12-Year-Old Irish Whiskey and Nikka From The Barrel. The wine list celebrates European varieties and the cocktail menu promises inventive options made with top-tier ingredients.

    196a Peckham Rye, London SE22 9QA

    youngs.co.uk






