Kinsbrook Vineyard

By Harpers Editorial team

West Sussex vineyard Kinsbrook has relaunched itself as an evening restaurant, opening late on Fridays and Saturdays. Diners can expect seasonal dishes from local produce, served in a picturesque vineyard setting. The restaurant accommodates 45 covers indoors and 30 outside, with service from 6pm to 10pm.

Head chef Jackson Heron, formerly of 64 Degrees Brighton and Heritage in West Sussex, has designed a menu that changes frequently to reflect the best in-season produce. Guests can also enjoy a selection of local wines produced on-site, making the experience truly rooted in the region’s terroir.

West Chiltington Rd, Thakeham, Pulborough RH20 2RZ

kinsbrookvineyard.com












