Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Kinsbrook Vineyard

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  06 September, 2024

    West Sussex vineyard Kinsbrook has relaunched itself as an evening restaurant, opening late on Fridays and Saturdays. Diners can expect seasonal dishes from local produce, served in a picturesque vineyard setting. The restaurant accommodates 45 covers indoors and 30 outside, with service from 6pm to 10pm.

    Head chef Jackson Heron, formerly of 64 Degrees Brighton and Heritage in West Sussex, has designed a menu that changes frequently to reflect the best in-season produce. Guests can also enjoy a selection of local wines produced on-site, making the experience truly rooted in the region’s terroir.

    West Chiltington Rd, Thakeham, Pulborough RH20 2RZ

    kinsbrookvineyard.com





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Enotria&Coe founder Remo Nardone passes...

    Four leading South Africa estates join H...

    Jamie Avenell: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ah...

    Alcoholic drink manufacturers face profi...

    Andrew Bewes: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

    NZ wine industry unveils roadmap to net...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

    Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95