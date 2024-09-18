Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Liberty Wines named exclusive distributor for Gunderloch

By James Bayley
Published:  18 September, 2024

Liberty Wines has been appointed as the exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland for Gunderloch, one of the Rheinhessen’s most respected producers.

Known for their wines that showcase the elegance and complexity of the region’s iron-rich ‘Rotliegend’ red soils and the steep slopes of Roter Hang, Gunderloch has a long-standing reputation for crafting exceptional Rieslings.

Gunderloch, a founding member of the VDP, has a 130-year history shaped by its ability to adapt to changing environmental conditions. Johannes Hasselbach (pictured), the sixth-generation winemaker who took over in 2016, is dedicated to sustainable viticulture, including the use of biodynamic farming and native cover crops. The winery achieved organic certification in 2022.

The estate owns 24ha of vineyard in the Roter Hang area, including key plots in VDP Grosse Lagen Pettenthal, Hipping and Rothenberg. The distinctive mineral character of these sites is brought to life by Johannes’ low-intervention approach in the winery. For his ‘Pettenthal’ Grosses Gewächs Riesling, Hasselbach uses techniques such as skin contact, fermentation in old oak barrels and ageing on fine lees without bâtonnage.

Tom Platt, Liberty Wines CEO, said: “Gunderloch is one of the great historic names of German winemaking, whose pioneering spirit continues to this day. Johannes’ outstanding wines are wonderfully precise expressions of their origin and complement our existing range, which includes the innovative and unique wines of Jochen Dreissigacker in Rheinhessen, as well as fellow VDP estates Maximin Grünhaus and Schloss Vollrads.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Exclusive: Alliance Wine acquires H2Vin,...

Scotland's alcohol policy fails as death...

Soapbox: Libby Brodie bursts the communi...

Guy Woodward: LVMH and the cult of perso...

Hallgarten signs deal with Champagne Palmer

Bolle launches new alcohol-free wine brand

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95