UK hospitality faces employee burnout

By Jo Gilbert

Labour shortages and employee burnout continue to plague hospitality, a new report has found, as more than half (53%) of UK managers working in the sector say their company and staff are suffering.

The data, from employee training provider Axonify, shows the impact of a troubled commercial reality on hospitality workers and businesses, which lost around 12 premises per day in the UK last year.

As a result, employee morale is suffering. Almost half of managers acknowledge the negative impact of staff shortages, with the primary consequences cited as increased workloads (73%) and higher employee turnover (60%). Customer experience is reported to be deteriorating as a result. Half of respondents note longer waiting times and a concerning 41% observe a decline in the quality of service.

Interestingly, the impact that Brexit has had on the situation remains divided amongst managers: 36% attribute hiring difficulties to its long-term effects, while 39% disagree and 25% remain uncertain.

Regardless, the study shows that burnout rates are high. Hospitality managers are experiencing high levels as a result of long working hours (69%), high stress levels (68%) and understaffing (64%).

“It is no secret that the hospitality industry is feeling the effects of staff shortages,” Carol Leaman, CEO and co-founder of Axonify, said.

“With ongoing labour shortages and employee burnout reaching exceedingly high levels, change is required to safeguard the future of the sector.”

Despite the burnout however, more than two thirds (68%) of managers working in hospitality believe that their company’s current training programmes are helping employees to stay engaged and motivated.

Steps are also being taken to address the concerns, such as introducing flexible working hours (58%), increases in wages (52%) and focusing on recruitment (43%). Moreover, the majority of UK companies offer workers training around mental health and well-being, which compares favourably to the US (57% vs 46%).

Optimistically, a significant portion believe that the change in government and new Labour administration can alleviate the current labour shortages. Overall, more than two-thirds of managers are positive about the future of the hospitality industry in terms of workforce satisfaction and stability.

“Despite these challenges, managers are optimistic, demonstrating the resilience of the UK hospitality sector. Effective training programs and strategic initiatives will foster a motivated and engaged workforce, paving the way for a brighter future in the industry,” Leaman concluded.







