Cockburn’s unveils image overhaul

By Jo Gilbert

Port royalty, the Symingtons Family Estate, has unveiled a new look for its core Cockburn’s range to coincide with the 50th anniversary of its Special Reserve label.

Cockburn’s Fine Ruby, Fine Tawny, Fine White and its Special Reserve have all been re-thought and re-designed with new bottles and labels which riff on the producer’s vintage labels from the early 20th century.

A new strapline, ‘Welcome to the Family’ is also being added, based around the idea of bringing people together.

The re-branding exercise is part of the producer’s efforts to update its image – an on-going priority since the Symingtons family re-bought Cockburn’s in 2010, returning it to family ownership.

At the forefront of the re-design is Cockburn’s Special Reserve, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“Since our family bought the Cockburn’s brand, sales of Special Reserve in the UK have grown by 99%,” Johnny Symington, chairman of Symington Family Estates said. “Despite Port’s well-known popularity at Christmas, our research shows that many people enjoy a glass of Port as a treat at the end of a good meal or hard day at work – 28% of UK drinkers have Port at least once a month.

“And with the excitement around the 2016 and 2017 Vintage Port declarations, the rise of White Port & Tonic, the popularity of Tawny Ports served chilled, and the boom in tourism to Porto and the Douro, we are excited to be introducing a new generation to the category.”

Founded in 1815, Cockburn’s fell into corporate ownership for decades before being re-bought by the Symington Family in 2010.

The rest of the Cockburn’s range, including the Late Bottled Vintage, and the 10 and 20-Year-Old Tawny Ports, are due for a re-launch in the months to come.











