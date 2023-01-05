Rioja Wine Month fuels 232% sales uplift

By James Bayley

October saw Rioja wine sales soar as over 120 independent retailers, wine bars and restaurants across the UK took part in the second edition of Rioja Wine Month.

The month-long campaign hosted by Rioja Wine UK in partnership with Harpers’ publisher Agile Media, is designed to increase sales, listings and add value to the Rioja category.

The campaign saw Rioja sales increase by an average of 232% in October compared to the previous month and by 155% when compared to October 2021. In preparation for the promotion, participants also reported listing on average three new Rioja wines bringing the average number that each business included in the promotion up to ten.

READ MORE: 10th Tío Pepe challenge now open for entries



The 2022 edition welcomed businesses from every corner of the nation, with an uplift in participants of 49% compared to 2021. From Sunday suppers to tasting flights, and tapas nights to educational tastings, participants pulled out all the stops to celebrate Spain’s finest wine region in exciting and creative ways.

There were three £1,000 cash prizes up for grabs for the most creative and inventive campaigns. The best on-trade campaign went to Hampshire-based restaurant 36 On The Quay while Derventio Wines in North Yorkshire scooped the prize for the best off-trade campaign. New for 2022, the best overall digital campaign went to Brighton-based Butlers Wine Cellar for successful promotion both online and across social channels including utilising their blog, email newsletters, YouTube channel and even launching a Rioja podcast.







