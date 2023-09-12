Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Three £1,000 prizes up for grabs at Feliz Rioja

By James Bayley
Published:  12 September, 2023

Now in its third year, Rioja Wine Month is returning this November with a festive twist, to encourage consumers to keep the region in mind when gifting in the run-up to Christmas. 

Feliz Rioja, in association with Harpers, is inviting the trade to promote Rioja wine to consumers in the most inventive ways possible.

Participating retailers, wine bars and restaurants nationwide will all have the opportunity to win one of three £1,000 prizes to go towards Rioja listings, campaign support from Rioja Wine UK and the opportunity to boost sales of Rioja wine by an average of 155% (2022 campaign figures).

Businesses are encouraged to showcase Rioja’s diverse range of wines via new guest listings, mixed cases, bottle and by-the-glass promotions as well as through customer tastings, in-store sampling and strong, creative, digital campaigns. The three cash prizes to go towards Rioja listings will be available for the best on-trade, off-trade and overall digital campaigns.

As a new addition for 2023, entrants are also invited to sign up for a Zoom masterclass with a certified Rioja wine educator – an opportunity to upskill and build Rioja wine knowledge in preparation for Feliz Rioja. Tasting packs containing six 50ml samples of Rioja wines will be available while stocks last.

All participants will be supported by the Rioja Wine Directory – the UK retail and on-trade hub for all outlets selling Rioja wines and will be provided with bespoke print and digital POS.

To sign up, click here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Ridgeview Wine Estate joins Hallgarten W...

Hallgarten Wines partners with Be Inclus...

Bibendum keeps it light at ‘Cape & the B...

New look Wine GB leadership team looks t...

London Cru partners with Lanchester Wines

Biondi-Santi: New future for an Italian...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95