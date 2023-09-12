Three £1,000 prizes up for grabs at Feliz Rioja

By James Bayley

Now in its third year, Rioja Wine Month is returning this November with a festive twist, to encourage consumers to keep the region in mind when gifting in the run-up to Christmas.

Feliz Rioja, in association with Harpers, is inviting the trade to promote Rioja wine to consumers in the most inventive ways possible.

Participating retailers, wine bars and restaurants nationwide will all have the opportunity to win one of three £1,000 prizes to go towards Rioja listings, campaign support from Rioja Wine UK and the opportunity to boost sales of Rioja wine by an average of 155% (2022 campaign figures).

Businesses are encouraged to showcase Rioja’s diverse range of wines via new guest listings, mixed cases, bottle and by-the-glass promotions as well as through customer tastings, in-store sampling and strong, creative, digital campaigns. The three cash prizes to go towards Rioja listings will be available for the best on-trade, off-trade and overall digital campaigns.

As a new addition for 2023, entrants are also invited to sign up for a Zoom masterclass with a certified Rioja wine educator – an opportunity to upskill and build Rioja wine knowledge in preparation for Feliz Rioja. Tasting packs containing six 50ml samples of Rioja wines will be available while stocks last.

All participants will be supported by the Rioja Wine Directory – the UK retail and on-trade hub for all outlets selling Rioja wines and will be provided with bespoke print and digital POS.

To sign up, click here.



