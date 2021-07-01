Subscriber login Close [x]
    Rioja extends reach to restaurants for October celebration

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  01 July, 2021

    Spain’s flagship region is launching Rioja Wine Month this October, inviting restaurants to join with independent merchants in a UK-wide promotion ahead of the Christmas trading period.

    Partnering once again with Harpers, Rioja Wine UK is looking to “build upon the momentum” of its annual off-trade Shop Rioja initiative, which generated a 170% uplift in Rioja sales across participating outlets in 2020.

    The invitation to restaurants and wine bars to join the activities is designed to show Rioja’s food pairing credentials while exploring the diversity that the region offers.

    Coravins will be made available to several participating on-trade outlets to encourage by-the-glass sampling, while both retailers and restaurants will be encouraged to promote Rioja with a mix of customer tastings and events, backed by staff training and bespoke marketing materials supplied by Rioja Wine UK.

    The promotional body is also to partner with consumer lifestyle titles and use ‘influencers partnerships’ during October to drive consumers to the Rioja Wine Directory website where all participating retailers and restaurants will be listed.

    Participating retailers and restaurants will also be in the running for winning one of two £1000 cash incentives towards new Rioja listings.

    Rioja Wine Month is open to any independent retailer, restaurant or wine bar that stocks a range of Rioja wines from at least three different producers.

    Those wishing to enter this sales-uplifting celebration should register by 23 July. For more information and to sign up, please follow this link.  



