Registration closing soon on Loire Valley indies promotion

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  11 August, 2020

Registration is closing soon for the autumn Loire Valley independent wine merchant promotion, on which Harpers is partnering with Loire Valley Wines.

The Loire Valley is France’s most diverse wine region, and the growing popularity of its wines means this is an excellent opportunity to communicate the depth and breadth of that diversity with your customers.

Participating retailers will be supported in the drive to lift sales with a range of point-of-sale materials, ranging from maps and flyers to drop stops, corkscrews and aprons.

The promotion runs through September and October but shops will have complete freedom to choose what particular promotional activities they undertake to engage their customers, from retail displays to zoom tastings and all points in-between.

All retailers are required to do is provide images of their promotion together with sales data on its success, as well as complete a post-promotion feedback questionnaire.

As a reward, the retailer judged to have engaged most with the promotion will win a trip for two to the Loire Valley next year – and will feature in a full write up in Harpers Wine & Spirit.

The promotion covers some 20 appellations, including Anjou, Chinon, Crémant de Loire, Jasnières, Muscadet, Saumur, Savennières, Touraine and Vouvray.

To enter, please follow the link here to register. Registration closes on 15 August.

