October is the month of Rioja

By James Bayley
Published:  10 October, 2022

Following the success of its inaugural 2021 launch, Rioja wine month is back with a 41% uplift in participants compared to last year.

The month-long celebration will bring together independent retailers, wine bars and restaurants across the UK to showcase Rioja wine to consumers in new and interesting ways.

Rioja Wine UK will welcome back returning participants, such as former winners, Bottles Wine Bar (Worcester), The Wine Cellar (Isle of Man) and Amps Wine Merchants (Oundle), as well as plenty of first-time participants too. 

October will see businesses pulling out all the stops to highlight the diversity and quality Rioja wines have with dedicated offers, exciting events and educational tastings.

For example, in Cardiff, Curado Bar will be hosting a Sunday supper, pairing five delicious courses with five stunning Rioja wines, while in Buckinghamshire, BeerGinVino will be bringing the Rioja region to life with an evening of delicious Rioja wines paired with tapas and live music.

Further north in Newcastle, Carruthers and Kent will be whisking consumers off to Rioja virtually with a digital tour of the Vivanco Wine Museum, alongside some tasty Rioja wine flights.

Participants will receive eye-catching bespoke print and digital POS to support their activities, and there are three £1,000 cash prizes up for grabs for the best on-trade, off-trade and digital campaigns.

With almost 200 outlets signed up across the nation, there is somewhere for everyone to raise a glass to Spain’s finest wine region this October.

Find out more about those taking part at: Rioja Wine Month — Rioja Directory (buyrioja.co.uk)



