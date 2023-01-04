10th Tío Pepe challenge now open for entries

By James Bayley

In 2023, the international Tío Pepe Challenge, the world’s largest Sherry cocktail competition, celebrates its 10th Anniversary and is now open for entries from UK bartenders on the theme, ‘Twist Your Classic’.

Leading Spanish producer Gonzalez Byass is inviting UK bartenders to re-interpret all-time classic cocktails and demonstrate their mixology skills to create their own signature Sherry cocktail.

To help inspire creativity, Gonzalez Byass will host a masterclass on Tuesday 31 January at Novikov, West London, providing bartenders an opportunity to learn more about the versatility of Sherry, its history and winemaking.

READ MORE: Armit strengthens Spanish portfolio in exclusive partnership with Familia Fernandez Rivera



The UK winner will go forward to the Tío Pepe Challenge International Final 2023 which will take place in May in Jerez de la Frontera, coinciding with the Feria del Caballo (Jerez Horse Fair) to represent the UK alongside the winners from up to 20 countries.

Last year’s winner, Ferdia Murray (pictured), said after his victory: “I am delighted to have won the UK Tio Pepe competition in 2022. As a career-long Sherry ambassador, this competition was something I aimed to do back when I started at The Savoy in 2017. Sherry lovers have an exciting journey ahead as this category of wines aims to reach new heights in the coming years.”

Melissa Draycott, MD, Gonzalez Byass UK added: “Judging the Tío Pepe Challenge was one of the highlights of 2022 for me. It was fantastic to meet such a high calibre of competitor and witness their passion for Sherry. I’m confident we will get another set of exceptional quality bartenders for the 2023 competition who will impress us with their mixology finesse and sherry knowledge. I can’t wait to taste some of their creations!”

All of the details of the 2023 Tío Pepe Challenge can be found here.







