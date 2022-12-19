Armit strengthens Spanish portfolio in exclusive partnership with Familia Fernandez Rivera

By James Bayley

Leading fine wine merchant Armit Wines has expanded its coverage of Spain with a new range from the Familia Fernández Rivera wineries, including the flagship Tinto Pesquera wines.

Founders Alejandro Fernández and Esperanza Rivera have helped to establish Ribera del Duero as a wine region of world renown with Tinto Pesquera, named “the ‘Spanish Pétrus” by critic Robert Parker.

The merchant is also listing the family’s three other wineries: Condado de Haza, which showcases the terroir-focused approach from a different subzone of Ribera del Duero, an exciting premium La Mancha project with El Vinculo, and the approachable, organic Dehesa La Granja in Zamora.

Brand manager for Armit Wines, Alexander Aldersley-Hey, said the new partnership fortifies Armit’s standing as a destination merchant for sought-after wines: “We have been working with the Fernández Rivera family for many years. It was actually our founder, John Armit, who first brought their wines to the UK, so it is with great pride that we can announce an exclusive partnership.

“Alongside Tinto Pesquera, the wines of Condado de Haza, El Vinculo, and Dehesa La Granja are authentic, fantastic wines, offering tremendous value. We’re very excited to develop our Spanish portfolio with such world-class wines, and further expand our offering as a premium wine supplier.”

Mari Cruz, part of the second generation of Familia Fernández Rivera, added: “We are very glad to sign this new collaboration agreement with Armit Wines, who has always been a good partner. With this new agreement, we are sure we will both achieve great success in the future.”

Armit Wines’ new partnership with Familia Fernández Rivera includes exclusive distribution in England and Scotland.





Familia Fernández Rivera from Armit Wines:

Tinto Pesquera Crianza RRP £25

Tinto Pesquera Reserva RRP £36

Tinto Pesquera MXI (restaurant only)

Condado de Haza Crianza RRP £19

Condado de Haza 20 Aldeas (organic) RRP £22

Condado de Haza Reserva RRP £32

El Vinculo Alejairen RRP £25

El Vinculo Crianza RRP £18

Dehesa La Granja Cosecha (organic) RRP £13.75

Dehesa La Granja 14 RRP £37.75

The wines will be available for pre-order in January, and are due to arrive in March.







