Armit unveils trio of en primeur spring releases

By James Lawrence

Armit Wines is offering a small volume of prestigious still and sparkling wines en primeur in May and June, including top Chianti Classico and Champagne.

First to be released were a collection of Champagne Gimonnet Special Club cuvées made available yesterday (13 May), a range that celebrates “the diversity and precision of the Côte des Blancs”.

According to the distributor: “This year’s release includes five wines under the esteemed Club Trésors de Champagne label, ranging from the elegant minerality of Cramant to the youthful charm of Chouilly. Other cuvées include the structured Oger, the vibrant signature style of Cuis, and the Grands Terroirs de Chardonnay – a meticulous blend of the domaine’s oldest vines.”

Then, on 10 June, Armit will release the 2021 Chianti Classico Riserva from Querciabella, one of Tuscany’s most respected organic producers. Described as a wine that “balances elegance and complexity, offering red berry fruit, floral lift, and citrus zest”, Querciabella has maintained a strong emphasis on sustainability from the outset.

Finally, 24 June will see the release of the 2021 vintage of Barrua, a cult favourite from Agricola Punica in Sardinia.

Marketed as a “Super Sardinian”, Barrua is the result of a high-profile collaboration between Tenuta San Guido (of Sassicaia fame), AGRIPUNICA, and the late Giacomo Tachis

Alexandra Hale, head of communications, Armit Wines, commented: “These releases underscore our commitment to offering clients exclusive access to some of the most exciting and terroir-driven wines in Europe. We are particularly proud to represent these estates, all of which share our values of quality, innovation and sustainability.”

Samples of the Querciabella and Barrua wines will be available to the trade from June onwards.



(Image: Armit's 2025 Portfolio Tasting in London)