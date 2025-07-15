Buyer’s Spotlight: Bordeaux 2024

By Jason Millar

Imagine an annual sales campaign that generates excitement, shifts substantial stock and delivers cash benefits for both buyers and sellers, all while reinforcing brand positioning in a competitive market. Sounds good, right? Now imagine the opposite scenario: your annual push, instead of creating buzz, engenders negativity, damages your brand and disincentivises purchases, as new inventory gathers dust in a warehouse. That is the position Bordeaux finds itself in after a drab and misjudged 2024 en primeur campaign. The weather, scores and pricing have been well covered. The question now is: why are merchants still making the effort to sell the wines?