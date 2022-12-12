Ribera del Duero completes milestone vintage

By James Lawrence

Ribera del Duero celebrated its fortieth harvest this year, picking the last grape on 12 November.

According to the ruling council, the season was the third-longest in the appellation's history, awarded DO status in 1982.

Lasting 74 days, the harvest started on 30 August in a “climate of drought and high temperatures, which slightly delayed the ripening cycle, although the rain in September helped to speed up the process, allowing for the harvest to proceed smoothly.”

The harvest saw 105,038,409 kilos of grapes collected, including 1,190,797 kilos of the DO's native white grape: Albillo.

“The climatic conditions that prevailed throughout the year, especially the intense and long drought and the high temperatures that left no respite, even at night, have had a decisive influence on the grapes harvested,” said a representative from the DO.

“Accustomed to surviving and evolving in the most radical conditions, so common in the DO, the grapes are in good health and the average fruit harvested is of optimum quality.

“This campaign highlights the talent of the Ribera del Duero professionals, who are able to understand the specific circumstances of each plot, know the best time to harvest, and are patient when it comes to waiting, analysing each specific case, and making immediate decisions.”

The ruling council said it had high hopes for “a very interesting vintage, which will give rise to wines with a marked personality, an expression of the terroir and the hands that create them.”