Extreme summer shrinks Cava harvest in 2022

By James Lawrence

Cava's regulatory council has issued a statement about the difficult growing season this year, characterised by “continuous and above-average high temperatures, along with successive heat waves in late spring and early summer.”

According to the DO, this resulted in the harvest being brought forward to the beginning of August for the earliest varieties.

“The general rise in temperatures along with this year's lack of rainfall caused a significant reduction in quantity. The grape harvest was therefore shorter, as the later varieties also ripened earlier and were harvested earlier than usual,” said a DO representative.

However, the consejo added that wines designated for the production of 'Cavas de Guarda Superior' were vinified separately for the first time in 2022.

"The organic vineyard surface area continues to grow, due to the demand for Guarda Superior grapes,” said Javier Pages, president of the Cava DO.

He added: “The grapes were exceptionally healthy throughout the entire growing season. They were harvested with a very good level of alcohol content, as well as sufficient phenolic ripeness and acidity.”

The harvest began in early August in the Viñedos de Almendralejo, starting with Macabeo (Viura). This was soon followed by Chardonnay in the Pla de Ponent sub-zone.













