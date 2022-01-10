Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Etienne Debbane, IXSIR

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  10 January, 2022

Harvest in Lebanon delivered phenomenal challenges this year, as Etienne Debbane, president and co-founder of IXSIR explains to Andrew Catchpole.

Ever since we have had this economic crisis, everything is going down the drain. We’re missing some basic things – a lot of basic food, sometimes bread, sometimes milk. This summer was more severe. We were short of fuel and electricity, with two or three hours’ supply in the day. The rest you had to [either] generate or buy from private people who own generators. So the harvest was pretty tough.

We had some hot and strong winds in July that made the harvest 10-15 days earlier than usual. So the ripening of the grapes was much faster and sudden and we started the harvest on 9 August. We ended on the first day of October, when usually it would go up to mid-October. It was still a long harvest, almost 40 days, and the quality was acceptable to good, on some plots very good. But on some plots, we lost up to 40% of the crop because of hot rains.

It was particularly difficult because of the lack of electrical power when you need to control temperatures to function. Thankfully we generate part of our electricity from photovoltaic cells. We had forecast difficulties, so we had stocks of fuel and petrol, to operate and collect the labour we needed, to bring people to the vineyards to harvest. But it was quite chaotic with more grapes than expected on some days, and none on others, because of logistics. Thank goodness the climate was fine for harvest, with cold nights, and we are actually very happy with the wines. The whites and rosés are finished and the reds are coming along nicely.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95