PM urges public to avoid pubs, clubs and social venues

By Jo Gilbert

Socialising in groups and travelling for non-essential reasons is no officially a no-no the government has said as it introduces stricter measures for dealing with the spread of coronavirus (Covid–19).

In the first of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily briefings, he said Britain is approaching the “fast growth” phase of the curve, with cases expected to double every five days.

As a way of curbing growth of the virus, the British public are now officially being told to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres where possible.

Non-essential contact with others is being advised particuarly for people who are over 70, pregnant or suffering from underlying health conditions. Families are also being told to stay at home for 14 days if any member of the household is ill.

Earlier today, Harpers reported that UK businesses are already feeling the strain from the spread of the virus, with footfall over the weekend half that of what it was last year.

Businesses and groups like UK Hospitality are now urging government to “step up” its support to help them survive through this turbulent time.

As ever, Harpers will be keeping the trade informed by keeping abreast of developments at trade at governmental level. We will also be working to share advice, tips and information to help businesses through the coming weeks and months.











