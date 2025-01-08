Subscriber login Close [x]
UK trade rallies behind Curious Vines 'in support of gender diversity'

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 January, 2025

A diverse cross-section of importers, distributors and merchants have pledged their financial support to Curious Vines, the UK-based support group for women and non-binary people set up by Queena Wong.

“With this broader and engaged funding, Curious Vines can continue to create safe spaces to protect, retain and uplift women and non-binary people working in wine by providing a community that fosters a strong sense of belonging and activates development initiatives that advocate career advancement and ambition,” said Wong.

Supporters of the initiative include Berry Bros. & Rudd, Bordeaux Index, Berkmann Wine Cellars, Gonzalez Byass UK, Hallgarten & Novum Wines and Mentzendorff.

“Even in difficult market conditions, the UK wine industry has shown its ability to be progressive,” she added.

“This is an exciting step change signalling its desire to continue the momentum of Curious Vines. With considered and on-going collaboration, we can all work together to retain existing and diverse talent, ensuring a sustainable labour force to create a more accessible and balanced wine industry at every level for today and the next generation.”

According to the organisation's founder, Curios Vines is determined to “improve wine industry gender diversity and has a two-prong approach: firstly, by the provision of a community where women feel safe, seen and supported and secondly, by providing education and development initiatives for career advancement.”




