Ellis Wines switches to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel in major sustainability drive

By James Lawrence

A London-based wine merchant has become the first independent to run the majority of its delivery fleet using sustainable HVO fuel, with a minimal reliance on fossil fuels expected to be phased out in the near future.

According to Ellis Wines, one of our Harpers Sustainability Charter signatories: “Last month, we transitioned 70% of our delivery van fleet to run on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) sustainable fuels, in partnership with Crown Oil. Ellis Wines already runs 20% of its fleet electrically (with 100% renewably sourced power), with the final 10% of the fleet based at a second bonded warehouse in Exeter, and therefore still requiring diesel fuels at this time.”

Established in 1822, the family-owned business is a much-loved part of the UK indie scene, based in Feltham in West London.

HVO is a renewable diesel-alternative made from 100% sustainable recycled vegetable oils, with no derivatives or additives from palm oil. HVO fuels eliminate up to 90% of net CO2 and significantly reduces Nitrogen oxide (NOx), harmful particulate matter, and Carbon monoxide (CO) emissions compared with traditional diesel fuels,” said a representative from Ellis Wines.

James Ellis, director at Ellis Wines (pictured along with William Ellis, left, and Robert Ellis, right), commented: “At Ellis Wines we’re passionate about leaving a positive legacy for future generations, which extends beyond the bounds of our own business. By investing in cleaner HVO fuels for our delivery fleet, we are not only taking a big step in our journey towards becoming a Certified B-Corporation, but we are leading by example in the wine distribution industry that sustainable practices and efficient operations, as well as exceptional customer service, can all go hand-in-hand.”

















