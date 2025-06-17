Californian wine shows sustainability is good for business and planet

California doesn’t do things by halves. Having recently leapfrogged Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, this Pacific state is indisputably at the cutting edge of technology and innovation. On a recent trip to the Central Coast vineyards, which took in rides in the autonomous Waymos that ply the street of LA and San Francisco, and witnessed the earth-rumbling launch of a SpaceX rocket Starlink satellite launch – which completely upstaged a winemaker in his vineyards in the Santa Barbara Hills – this was pressed home time and again.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.