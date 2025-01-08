Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Dean Pritchard, Gwin Llyn Wines

By Harpers Editorial team

Next up in our end of year trade talking heads is Dean Pritchard, owner of Gwin Llyn Wines, as he reflects on remaining competitive in a challenging environment.

What have you put in place to maximise Christmas trading and what are the early indications so far?

We jumped ahead with our promotional displays for Port and gifting offers in particular as our customers are starting to think about Christmas gifts earlier than usual. We also have a dedicated ‘wrapped and ready to go’ display to maximise impulse buying and vastly improved our Instagram content focusing on Christmas gifting and seasonal drinks.

The early indications are good as we have picked up additional corporate business from local companies and the earlier seasonal atmosphere in the shop has definitely encouraged customers to spend. Also, we made the decision not to host a single large tasting but to hold smaller more intimate focused tastings which have proved to be very successful.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2024?

Celebrating 18 years of trading was definitely a high point of the year, as was modernising our digital strategy by employing a social media manager.

And the lows?

We are located in a coastal holiday destination area in northwest Wales so this year’s early Easter with cold, wet weather and poor weather in July and August dramatically impacted on our holiday trade. The ongoing saga of alcohol duty and the realisation that regardless of who is in government there seems to be a growing anti-alcohol agenda.

How have the specific challenges of this year contributed to wider drinks trends?

This year we took the decision to revamp our £10 to £15 range in order to ensure we continue to give our customers the best value wines available. We have also noticed a growing ‘drink less but drink better’ trend amongst our customers who are happy to try a more premium offering. We have reduced our whisky range as a direct consequence of ever rising prices and reduced sales.

With the duty easement likely to end in February, how are you looking to mitigate the impact of rising duty on business?

We have been having an ongoing conversation about the alcohol duty situation and the probable effect on prices with our customers for most of the year. We have done this so they are aware of the reasons why prices will have to rise next year. With my glass half full optimism, I’m hoping that maybe the Chancellor will reflect that by making the easement permanent, more revenue could actually be raised through increased sales. Nonetheless, a thorough review of our overheads will be carried out early next year. The likely ending of the easement is only one factor to impact on business. Here in Wales, our business rate relief was reduced from 75% to 40% and the likelihood of the Welsh government going it alone with a deposit recycling scheme, despite what happened in Scotland, does not bode well.

As a business, what positives are you looking forward to in 2025?

A later Easter will kick start our season on a positive note as we will hopefully benefit from warmer weather bringing in our holiday visitors.

A politically stable year, interest rates dropping and increased customer confidence.





Quick fire questions:

Ultimate turkey pairing wine?

A barrel fermented white Rioja hits all the right notes (Queiron Mi Lugar) paired with the Gomez Cruzado ‘Honorable’ Rioja

Ultimate wine turkey?

A few years ago, I was judging the alcoholic entries at a local agricultural show and tasted what was labelled as banana wine! I could not taste anything for the rest of the day. It still sends a shiver down my spine when I think about it

Most overrated spirit?

Grappa

Most underrated spirit?

Armagnac

Chardonnay or Riesling?

Chardonnay every time, the range of expressions is endless

Port or sherry?

Port enjoyed with good quality dark chocolate

If you were a type of drink, what would you be and why?

An Amarone, strong yet elegant, smooth and improves with age







