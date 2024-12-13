Curious Vines Education Awards return for second year

By James Lawrence

Curious Vines, the UK-based support group for women and non-binary people, is running the Education Support Awards for the second year in a row.

Founded by Queena Wong, Curious Vines seeks to “uplift and retain existing talent in the wine sector", describing its Education Support Awards as “considered and extensive education support programmes for MW, MS, WSET Diploma and CMS Advanced qualifications".

According to Wong: “The awards will provide expert insights and strategies to pass exams, excel at blind tasting and perform under exam pressure; whilst purposeful use of in-person group sessions will create new and permanent networks among next generation wine professionals.”

The initiative is supported by key stakeholders in the trade, including Bordeaux Index, Veuve Clicquot, Armit Wines, Hatch Mansfield, Christine Marsiglio MW and The White Horse Mayfair.

“Investing in leadership diversity benefits the entire wine industry by mitigating costly talent drain and enhancing business performance," said Wong.

“These support awards provide equity for success before or during the strains of caring responsibilities, and consistent long-term efforts will future-proof routes to leadership through increased knowledge, qualifications and connections. I am thankful for the people and entities who have enabled real action to keep the wine industry in line with social progression.”

To apply for any of the awards before 20 December, please either click here and/or email: queena@curiousvines.co.uk.

Award winners will be jointly selected by supporting tutors and notified by Monday 6 January 2025.







