Ixsir defies the odds to complete harvest

By Jo Gilbert

Lebanese winery Ixsir has managed to complete another successful harvest despite devastating socio-economic challenges in the region, including daily bombings in areas such as the Bekaa valley and a deepening crisis in the conflict with Israel.

Ixsir’s vineyards across Lebanon each face different challenges currently due to an intensely fraught political situation. No vineyards have been directly damaged as a result, yet, although bombing has intensified near several sites and an earlier harvest was critical in securing grapes before escalating regional tensions. The stress of potential conflict was present throughout the harvest, though previously gathered vineyard data helped minimise on-site visits and reduce risks.

With conflict ongoing, this year’s harvest this year has proved challenging at times. Grapes were picked three weeks earlier than usual out of necessity, which complicated the process. A shorter vegetative cycle raised concerns over a potentially overly structured vintage, so a soft extraction was employed in order to address that possibility.

“Despite the ongoing war and Lebanon’s socio-economic challenges, including daily bombings in areas such as the Bekaa valley and south Lebanon, a deepening crisis, the country’s resilience shines through,” CEO Talal Madi said.

“In 2024, despite these immense pressures, Ixsir managed to complete another successful harvest.”

As a result of the various challenges, Ixsir’s 2024 vintage presents a different style compared to 2023. While last year was subtle and elegant, this year’s harvest is “more expressive, showing great promise”, winemaker Gabriel Rivero said, “with a greater fattiness and tension”.

He added: “Whites are very aromatic, highlighting a bright, promising future for the vintage. Some reds are still undergoing malolactic fermentation, but already showing elegance and finesse, indicating that this vintage will produce some serious, fine wines.

“Despite an incredibly challenging year, the harvest season is a time of anticipation and hope, with each grape symbolic of resilience and the vines a symbol of ever-growing strength,” he concluded.









